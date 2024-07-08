Navy Medical Personnel Train In The Fundamentals Of Critical Care Support Course.

U.S. Navy medical personnel take part in the Fundamentals of Critical Care Support course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. FCCS teaches the knowledge and skills required for Fleet Marine Force clinicians who are caring for critically ill patients, and to provide foundations for prolonged casualty care in contested logistic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette
This video was made with assets from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “ELECTRONIC-POWERFUL-POSITIVE-ROCK-(MAKING-MOVES)” by Summer Nights/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 02:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930271
|VIRIN:
|240708-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434708
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Medical
