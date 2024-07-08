Navy Medical Personnel Train In The Fundamentals Of Critical Care Support Course.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy medical personnel take part in the Fundamentals of Critical Care Support course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. FCCS teaches the knowledge and skills required for Fleet Marine Force clinicians who are caring for critically ill patients, and to provide foundations for prolonged casualty care in contested logistic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette



This video was made with assets from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “ELECTRONIC-POWERFUL-POSITIVE-ROCK-(MAKING-MOVES)” by Summer Nights/stock.adobe.com