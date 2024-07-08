Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medical Personnel Train In The Fundamentals Of Critical Care Support Course.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy medical personnel take part in the Fundamentals of Critical Care Support course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. FCCS teaches the knowledge and skills required for Fleet Marine Force clinicians who are caring for critically ill patients, and to provide foundations for prolonged casualty care in contested logistic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette

    This video was made with assets from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “ELECTRONIC-POWERFUL-POSITIVE-ROCK-(MAKING-MOVES)” by Summer Nights/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 02:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930271
    VIRIN: 240708-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434708
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

