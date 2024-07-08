Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Execute a Precision Rifle Range During Korea Viper 24.2

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute a precision rifle range during Korea Viper 24.2 at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930258
    VIRIN: 240618-M-FR804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434412
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Execute a Precision Rifle Range During Korea Viper 24.2, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Battalion
    Interoperability
    4th Marines
    MARFORK
    allies and partners
    Korea Viper 24.2

