    4th Marines Execute Marine Corps Martial Arts Training During Korea Viper 24.2

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors execute Marine Corps Martial Arts training during Korea Viper 24.2 at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, June 14, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines and Sailors are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930257
    VIRIN: 240614-M-FR804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434402
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Marines Execute Marine Corps Martial Arts Training During Korea Viper 24.2, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Battalion
    Interoperability
    4th Marines
    MARFORK
    allies and partners
    Korea Viper 24.2

