DOD Security and Intelligence Officials Speak at Senate Hearing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930246" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Milancy Harris, acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, testifies about security clearance reform and personnel vetting during a hearing held by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Other witnesses include: Radha Plumb, the Defense Department’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer; David Cattler, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency; and Stacey Dixon, principal deputy director of national intelligence.