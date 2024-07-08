Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Security and Intelligence Officials Speak at Senate Hearing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Milancy Harris, acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, testifies about security clearance reform and personnel vetting during a hearing held by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Other witnesses include: Radha Plumb, the Defense Department’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer; David Cattler, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency; and Stacey Dixon, principal deputy director of national intelligence.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 18:07
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

