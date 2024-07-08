DOD Security and Intelligence Officials Speak at Senate Hearing

Milancy Harris, acting undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, testifies about security clearance reform and personnel vetting during a hearing held by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Other witnesses include: Radha Plumb, the Defense Department’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer; David Cattler, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency; and Stacey Dixon, principal deputy director of national intelligence.
Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 18:07
Category:
|Briefings
Length:
|01:45:17
Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
