2nd Marine Aircraft Wing 83rd Birthday Video

On July 10, 2024, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) celebrated its 83rd birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930239
|VIRIN:
|240710-M-OV696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110434111
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
