    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing 83rd Birthday Video

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    On July 10, 2024, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) celebrated its 83rd birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930239
    VIRIN: 240710-M-OV696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110434111
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing 83rd Birthday Video, by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MAW
    Cherry Point
    Marine Corps

