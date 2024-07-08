Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Installation Planning Board Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The annual Installation Planning Board or IPB, has been the only venue for the last 20 years that ensures the priorities of the Senior Commander are being met.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930237
    VIRIN: 240627-O-UR003-1446
    Filename: DOD_110434036
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Installation Planning Board Video, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    4TH ID
    Installation Planning Board
    FORT CARSON Garrison
    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT