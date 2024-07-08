Fort Carson Installation Planning Board Video

The annual Installation Planning Board or IPB, has been the only venue for the last 20 years that ensures the priorities of the Senior Commander are being met.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930237
|VIRIN:
|240627-O-UR003-1446
|Filename:
|DOD_110434036
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
