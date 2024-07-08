Coast Guard rescues two from capsized vessel off Kodiak, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak rescued two people in the water after their vessel capsized off Kodiak near Narrow Cape, Alaska, July 7, 2024. The survivors, a 17-year-old male and a 56-year-old male, were safely transferred in stable condition to awaiting EMS at Air Station Kodiak. Coast Guard courtesy video.