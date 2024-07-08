Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two from capsized vessel off Kodiak, Alaska

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak rescued two people in the water after their vessel capsized off Kodiak near Narrow Cape, Alaska, July 7, 2024. The survivors, a 17-year-old male and a 56-year-old male, were safely transferred in stable condition to awaiting EMS at Air Station Kodiak. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930235
    VIRIN: 240707-G-G0217-1000
    Filename: DOD_110434002
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    USCG
    Air Station Kodiak

