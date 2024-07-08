Coast Guard rescues two from capsized vessel off Kodiak, Alaska

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak rescued two people in the water after their vessel capsized off Kodiak near Narrow Cape, Alaska, July 7, 2024. The survivors, a 17-year-old male and a 56-year-old male, were safely transferred in stable condition to awaiting EMS at Air Station Kodiak. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930235
|VIRIN:
|240707-G-G0217-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110434002
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
