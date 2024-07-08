2024 DAF Learning Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd annual DAF Learning Symposium hosted by AETC was held at the Radius Center in Downtown San Antonio April 16-18, 2024.

Over 90 participants gathered from across the learning ecosystem to discuss, learn and collaborate on the current and future states of competency acquisition within the DAF. The Symposium takes a designful approach to inviting, hosting, collaborating, and connecting the learning, force development and talent management communities. This year culminated the first phase in a nine-year strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Trey G. Riley and James Bowen)



Next Learning symposium will be held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio where the group will re-engage the topic of mapping the learning ecosystem.