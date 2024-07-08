Interview of AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Lori L. Robinson. B-Roll of AMCOM Change of Command. Footage is Unedited. There is a 3 seconds of black between shots.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930222
|VIRIN:
|240710-O-CT301-6244
|Filename:
|DOD_110433598
|Length:
|00:06:13
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MG Lori L Robinson Interview UNEDITED_FOOTAGE, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT