    MG Lori L Robinson Interview UNEDITED_FOOTAGE

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Interview of AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Lori L. Robinson. B-Roll of AMCOM Change of Command. Footage is Unedited. There is a 3 seconds of black between shots.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930222
    VIRIN: 240710-O-CT301-6244
    Filename: DOD_110433598
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Lori L Robinson Interview UNEDITED_FOOTAGE, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCOM, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Change of Command, Army, Interview, B-Roll

