2024 DAF Learning Symposium

The 3rd annual DAF Learning Symposium hosted by AETC was held at the Radius Center in Downtown San Antonio April 16-18, 2024.
Over 90 participants gathered from across the learning ecosystem to discuss, learn and collaborate on the current and future states of competency acquisition within the DAF. The Symposium takes a designful approach to inviting, hosting, collaborating, and connecting the learning, force development and talent management communities. This year culminated the first phase in a nine-year strategy. (US Air Force video by Capt. Trey G. Riley and James Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930220
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-XX987-4307
|Filename:
|DOD_110433472
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
