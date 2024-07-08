Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106th Anniversary of the Warrant Officer Cohort

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College commemorated the 106th Anniversary of the Warrant Officer Cohort July 9, 2024 at Fort Novosel, Ala., with several events, including a Victory Run and cake cutting.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930210
    VIRIN: 240709-A-MD562-7051
    Filename: DOD_110433223
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ALABAMA, US

