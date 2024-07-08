The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College commemorated the 106th Anniversary of the Warrant Officer Cohort July 9, 2024 at Fort Novosel, Ala., with several events, including a Victory Run and cake cutting.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930210
|VIRIN:
|240709-A-MD562-7051
|Filename:
|DOD_110433223
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 106th Anniversary of the Warrant Officer Cohort, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
