INTERVIEWS240701-VIC_News_InFocus_Vicenza_LeadersLegacy

three interviews for an infocus News package for AFN. This piecew highlights an event called leaders legacy hosted by the 173 Ariborne Brigade. The package includes interviews with: SGT Mariah Gonzalez 173rd Public Affairs Office; 1LT Bryce Ott Brigade Commander’s Operations Officer; and one of the guest speakers COL Mathew R. Myer Garrison Commander Fort Drum, New York.