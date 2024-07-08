Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memphis Mafia - The 155th EAS provide combat airlift throughout CENTCOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Members of the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron from the Tennessee Air National Guard recount their missions and operations during their time within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 02:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930154
    VIRIN: 240628-F-GT255-2001
    Filename: DOD_110432128
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memphis Mafia - The 155th EAS provide combat airlift throughout CENTCOM, by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    Tennessee

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Tennessee Air National Gaurd
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT