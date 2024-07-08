Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Beach Nourishment Begins at Presque Isle

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, begins annual beach nourishment at Presque Isle State Park where 43,500 cubic yards of new sand is being placed along more than six miles of shoreline from July to October, Erie, Pennsylvania, July 8, 2024. The project, which was authorized in 1986, maintains the Presque Isle shoreline which is critical for boats navigating Erie Harbor, the health of the region's economy and support to local tourism. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

