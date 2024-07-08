Annual Beach Nourishment Begins at Presque Isle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, begins annual beach nourishment at Presque Isle State Park where 43,500 cubic yards of new sand is being placed along more than six miles of shoreline from July to October, Erie, Pennsylvania, July 8, 2024. The project, which was authorized in 1986, maintains the Presque Isle shoreline which is critical for boats navigating Erie Harbor, the health of the region's economy and support to local tourism. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)