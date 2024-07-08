President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during all-hands call at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an all-hands assembly at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Aiea, Hawaii on July 9, 2024.

The visit to USINDOPACOM headquarters was one of several engagements with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, USINDOPACOM, and it demonstrates the deep friendship between the two countries and reaffirming the U.S. ironclad commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance established in 1953. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.