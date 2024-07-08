Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during all-hands call at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an all-hands assembly at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Aiea, Hawaii on July 9, 2024.
    The visit to USINDOPACOM headquarters was one of several engagements with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, USINDOPACOM, and it demonstrates the deep friendship between the two countries and reaffirming the U.S. ironclad commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance established in 1953. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 22:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 930136
    Filename: DOD_110431521
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during all-hands call at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDOPACOM
    Samuel J. Paparo
    U.S. Indo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT