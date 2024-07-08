Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard locates, rescues missing mother off Cedar Key

    CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Coast Guard crews rescue a missing woman after a coastal thunderstorm separated her from her husband and child while paddleboarding off Cedar Key, Florida, July 9, 2024. A Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg boat crew located the missing mother around 11 a.m., retrieved the father and child, and transported them to Cedar Key Boat Ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930127
    VIRIN: 240709-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110431062
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA, US

    SAR
    USCG
    Cedar Key
    Dog Island

