Coast Guard locates, rescues missing mother off Cedar Key

Coast Guard crews rescue a missing woman after a coastal thunderstorm separated her from her husband and child while paddleboarding off Cedar Key, Florida, July 9, 2024. A Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg boat crew located the missing mother around 11 a.m., retrieved the father and child, and transported them to Cedar Key Boat Ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)