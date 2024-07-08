Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Test Pilot School 2024 Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    Test Pilot School 2024 Highlight Reel

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930097
    VIRIN: 240710-F-HC101-3942
    Filename: DOD_110430666
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Test Pilot School 2024 Highlight Reel, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    test pilot school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT