    Tempe 4th of July Recap

    TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Symira Bostic 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with Recruiting Sub-Station Tempe attended the Tempe Town Lake Fourth of July celebration, Tempe, Ariz., July, 4, 2024. The Marines attended the event to support the community and conduct enhanced area canvassing.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930093
    VIRIN: 240704-M-CH301-1001
    Filename: DOD_110430586
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TEMPE, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Tempe 4th of July Recap, by Sgt Symira Bostic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tempe
    Marines
    Arizona
    Recruiting
    EAC
    Pull up bar challenge

