    Mass Casualty Drill

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom, Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter McHaddad and Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    B-roll package of USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducting a mass casualty on the 2nd deck June 21st, 2024. Nimitz is in-port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy B-roll by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930089
    VIRIN: 240621-N-BI507-1002
    Filename: DOD_110430506
    Length: 00:10:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Drill, by PO2 Carson Croom, PO3 Peter McHaddad and PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Nimitz
    Mass Casualty Drill

