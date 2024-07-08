240907-N-EH998-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 4, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts Red, White, and Boom celebration in recognition of Independence Day at Naval Station Sigonella, July 4, 2024. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930088
|VIRIN:
|240907-N-EH998-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110430504
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240907-N-EH998-1001, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
