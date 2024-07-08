video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240907-N-EH998-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 4, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts Red, White, and Boom celebration in recognition of Independence Day at Naval Station Sigonella, July 4, 2024. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)