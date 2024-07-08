Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240907-N-EH998-1001

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    240907-N-EH998-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 4, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts Red, White, and Boom celebration in recognition of Independence Day at Naval Station Sigonella, July 4, 2024. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930088
    VIRIN: 240907-N-EH998-1001
    Filename: DOD_110430504
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    AFN
    Sigonella
    4th July

