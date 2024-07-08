Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Security Forces Squadron competes in Advanced Combat Skills Test

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing   

    The 412th Security Forces Squadron united 32 members from eight different teams, each member hailing from various internal sections or flights, to form one large cohesive team for the unit’s first-ever Advanced Combat Skills Test, on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 24-28.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 19:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930034
    VIRIN: 240625-F-CC248-1001
    Filename: DOD_110429688
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Edwards AFB
    412th Test Wing
    AF Materiel Command
    AF Test Center

