The 412th Security Forces Squadron united 32 members from eight different teams, each member hailing from various internal sections or flights, to form one large cohesive team for the unit’s first-ever Advanced Combat Skills Test, on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 24-28.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 19:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930034
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-CC248-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110429688
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th Security Forces Squadron competes in Advanced Combat Skills Test, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
