Keesler News 08 July 2024

SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81st TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Freedom Fest. They also preview the upcoming Air Force ball, and they discuss Hurricane Preparednesss, the need for volunteers for the STEM Field Trip program, and bonus pay approved for all active-duty service members in pay-grades E-1 - E-3.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 16:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|930022
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-PI774-2368
|Filename:
|DOD_110429441
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
