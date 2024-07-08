Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 08 July 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81st TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Freedom Fest. They also preview the upcoming Air Force ball, and they discuss Hurricane Preparednesss, the need for volunteers for the STEM Field Trip program, and bonus pay approved for all active-duty service members in pay-grades E-1 - E-3.

    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

