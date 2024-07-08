Keesler News 08 July 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81st TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Freedom Fest. They also preview the upcoming Air Force ball, and they discuss Hurricane Preparednesss, the need for volunteers for the STEM Field Trip program, and bonus pay approved for all active-duty service members in pay-grades E-1 - E-3.