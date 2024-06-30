Maj. Steven Waugh presents the Powidz APS-2 Worksite on June 27, 2024, Powidz, Poland. The 650,000-square-foot facility serves as a storage and maintenance location for equipment at the forefront of Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929979
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-GG601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110428980
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Powidz APS-2 Worksite, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT