Flintlock 24 - Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

Ghanaian, Tunisian, and Libyan special operations forces participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise with an Italian Air Force HH-101A Caesar helicopter assigned to the 9th Wing, 21st Squadron and the Italian Navy Comandante Bettica P-492 off the coast of Takoradi, Ghana during Flintlock 24, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl and U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 08:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929943
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-OV580-8364
|Filename:
|DOD_110428508
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TAKORADI, GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Special Operations Forces
Special Forces
Flintlock
