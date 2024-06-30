Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock 24 - Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAKORADI, GHANA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ghanaian, Tunisian, and Libyan special operations forces participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise with an Italian Air Force HH-101A Caesar helicopter assigned to the 9th Wing, 21st Squadron and the Italian Navy Comandante Bettica P-492 off the coast of Takoradi, Ghana during Flintlock 24, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl and U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Kevin Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929943
    VIRIN: 240708-A-OV580-8364
    Filename: DOD_110428508
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TAKORADI, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Operations Forces

    Special Forces

    Flintlock

    TAGS

    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Flintlock 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT