Flintlock 24 - Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ghanaian, Tunisian, and Libyan special operations forces participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise with an Italian Air Force HH-101A Caesar helicopter assigned to the 9th Wing, 21st Squadron and the Italian Navy Comandante Bettica P-492 off the coast of Takoradi, Ghana during Flintlock 24, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl and U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Kevin Brown)