    Sunflower Planting

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2024

    Video by Tim Flack 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A group of U.S. Army in Japan volunteers recently helped Zama City plant some of the 550,000 sunflowers that will bloom in August, just in time for the city’s annual Sunflower Festival.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929935
    VIRIN: 240708-A-VL585-7599
    Filename: DOD_110428380
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunflower Planting, by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Sunflower

