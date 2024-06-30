Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY hosts a 2024 Pride Month event

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240624-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted a Pride Month event on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 00:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 929930
    VIRIN: 240624-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110428121
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    CFAY
    Pride Month
    LGBTQIA+

