    Camp Zama Pottery class

    JAPAN

    06.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific spotlight on Mariko Miyazaki, a Camp Zama Arts and Crafts Center hobby instructor, and some of the classes she offers the Zama community.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 23:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929929
    VIRIN: 240625-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110428089
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Pottery class, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Art
    Pottery
    Crafts
    Tea

