Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    909th AMU refuels KC-135 Stratotanker on MCAS Futenma | B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2024

    Video by Pfc. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron lands and refuels on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2024. Airmen with the 909th ARS and the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and MCAS Futenma, refueled a KC-135 Stratotanker shortly after its arrival to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929924
    VIRIN: 240702-M-JR395-1001
    Filename: DOD_110428016
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th AMU refuels KC-135 Stratotanker on MCAS Futenma | B-Roll, by PFC Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    USMC
    USAF
    MAW
    MCAS Futenma
    909th AMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT