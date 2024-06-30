A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron lands and refuels on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2024. Airmen with the 909th ARS and the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and MCAS Futenma, refueled a KC-135 Stratotanker shortly after its arrival to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 03:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929924
|VIRIN:
|240702-M-JR395-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110428016
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 909th AMU refuels KC-135 Stratotanker on MCAS Futenma | B-Roll, by PFC Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT