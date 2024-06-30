909th AMU refuels KC-135 Stratotanker on MCAS Futenma | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron lands and refuels on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2024. Airmen with the 909th ARS and the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and MCAS Futenma, refueled a KC-135 Stratotanker shortly after its arrival to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)