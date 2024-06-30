Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Army’s greatest asset is its people. This is why ASC supports programs such as Choose to Lose - which focuses on helping Soldiers, Civilians, and their families make healthy lifestyle changes and meet their wellness goals. Participants met milestones such as running a 5k for the first time, going to the gym as a family, and trying new healthy meals.

    Filmed at Rock Island Arsenal on June 26, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929922
    VIRIN: 240626-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110427984
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Choose to Lose 2024, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    G1
    rock island arsenal
    Choose to Lose
    Health wellness and resiliency

