Choose to Lose 2024

The Army’s greatest asset is its people. This is why ASC supports programs such as Choose to Lose - which focuses on helping Soldiers, Civilians, and their families make healthy lifestyle changes and meet their wellness goals. Participants met milestones such as running a 5k for the first time, going to the gym as a family, and trying new healthy meals.
Filmed at Rock Island Arsenal on June 26, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929922
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-IK992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427984
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
