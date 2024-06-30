Royal Australian Navy light cruiser HMAS Sydney (D48) tours the public and partner nation service members for an open ship day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 6. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria G. Llanos)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929911
|VIRIN:
|240706-N-XL376-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427641
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Open Ship Day Aboard HMAS Sydney (D48) During RIMPAC 2024, by PO2 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
