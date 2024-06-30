Combat Craft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets Colby Snow and Matthew Marchione discuss the purpose and success strategies of Warrior Skills Training at Fort Knox, Ky., on June 15, 2024. Snow outlines the training's objectives, while Marchione shares his experience at a camouflage station and how the University of North Georgia prepared him for such moments.



Produced by Grace Ping, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office