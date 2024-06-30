Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Craft

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets Colby Snow and Matthew Marchione discuss the purpose and success strategies of Warrior Skills Training at Fort Knox, Ky., on June 15, 2024. Snow outlines the training's objectives, while Marchione shares his experience at a camouflage station and how the University of North Georgia prepared him for such moments.

    Produced by Grace Ping, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Combat Craft, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CST
    Army ROTC
    Army ROTC CST
    USACC - ROTC

