Members of the District of Columbia National Guard support the Washington Metropolitan Police Department with crowd management at designated Metro stations during Independence Day activities on the National Mall, July 4, 2024. Service members also provided directions, answered questions, or simply acknowledged appreciation from celebration attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 17:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929888
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-PL327-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110427145
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, D.C. National Guard supports Independence Day 2024, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT