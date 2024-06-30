Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard supports Independence Day 2024

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard support the Washington Metropolitan Police Department with crowd management at designated Metro stations during Independence Day activities on the National Mall, July, 4, 2024. Service members also provided directions, answered questions, or simply acknowledged appreciation from celebration attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929884
    VIRIN: 240704-F-PL327-1755
    Filename: DOD_110426841
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard supports Independence Day 2024, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    July 4th
    Metropolitan Police Department
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    DCISME

