What is NATO? All You Need to Know

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What is NATO? Why was it formed and why does it still exist? Who pays for it and how do nations become new allies? Since its origins in the aftermath of World War II, NATO has stood as a guarantee for peace in the Euro-Atlantic region.