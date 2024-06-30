What is NATO? Why was it formed and why does it still exist? Who pays for it and how do nations become new allies? Since its origins in the aftermath of World War II, NATO has stood as a guarantee for peace in the Euro-Atlantic region.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 07:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929880
|VIRIN:
|240705-D-AR128-4793
|Filename:
|DOD_110426574
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What is NATO? All You Need to Know, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT