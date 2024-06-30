Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is NATO? All You Need to Know

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    What is NATO? Why was it formed and why does it still exist? Who pays for it and how do nations become new allies? Since its origins in the aftermath of World War II, NATO has stood as a guarantee for peace in the Euro-Atlantic region.

    Location: US

