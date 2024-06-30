Cpt. John V. Kelly, Mayor of Nutley and Citizen Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. John Kelly, assigned to the 831 Judge Advocate General Detachment, 57 Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, explains how he balances his quality of life as mayor of Nutley, New Jersey, and as a Judge Advocate General officer. Kelly spoke at the Town Hall Center in Nutley on June 28, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard comprises soldiers who live and serve in their communities, and Nutley Mayor John Kelly exemplifies this concept. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)