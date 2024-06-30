video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 621st and 821st Contingency Response Squadrons practiced the "Open the Airbase" mission during exercise STORM CROW, June 19-27, 2024, Fort Hunter Liggett, California. For the exercise scenario, U.S. Marines seized Schoonover Airfield and handed it off to the Contingency Response Airmen, who battled opposition forces and simulated chemical attacks to secure and assess the airfield and set up 24-hour cargo operations.