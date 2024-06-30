Airmen from the 621st and 821st Contingency Response Squadrons practiced the "Open the Airbase" mission during exercise STORM CROW, June 19-27, 2024, Fort Hunter Liggett, California. For the exercise scenario, U.S. Marines seized Schoonover Airfield and handed it off to the Contingency Response Airmen, who battled opposition forces and simulated chemical attacks to secure and assess the airfield and set up 24-hour cargo operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 05:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929854
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-KF149-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110425885
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, Exercise STORM CROW, by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT