    Koa Moana 24: Save a Life Initiative

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Army Soldiers with the Civic Action Team – Palau host a “Save a Life” initiative during Palau’s bi-weekly Night Market as part of exercise Koa Moana 24 at Airai, Palau, June 29, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federal States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 02:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929851
    VIRIN: 240629-M-JC323-1067
    Filename: DOD_110425839
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

