Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines Initiate Peleliu Civic Center Construction

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, execute the demolition phase of the Peleliu Civic Center restoration project on Peleliu, Republic of Palau, July 1, 2024, an effort to commemorate the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu. Featured in the video is Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Hosch, utilities chief of Combat Logistics Detachment - Palau, CLB-13. During the Koa Moana deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships through interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
07.01.2024
07.03.2024
Video Productions
|929846
|240701-M-WH863-1001
|DOD_110425718
|00:00:59
PELELIU, PW
|0
|0
