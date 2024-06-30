Airmen from the 621st and 821st Contingency Response Squadrons practiced the "Open the Airbase" mission at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 20-27, 2024. The US Marine Corps seized Schoonover Airfield and held it until the Contingency Response Team came. The CR Airmen secured and assessed the airfield and prepared it for 24-hour cargo operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929845
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-KF149-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110425714
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Exercise STORM CROW, by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
