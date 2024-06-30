Exercise STORM CROW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 621st and 821st Contingency Response Squadrons practiced the "Open the Airbase" mission at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 20-27, 2024. The US Marine Corps seized Schoonover Airfield and held it until the Contingency Response Team came. The CR Airmen secured and assessed the airfield and prepared it for 24-hour cargo operations.