    Exercise STORM CROW

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Airmen from the 621st and 821st Contingency Response Squadrons practiced the "Open the Airbase" mission at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 20-27, 2024. The US Marine Corps seized Schoonover Airfield and held it until the Contingency Response Team came. The CR Airmen secured and assessed the airfield and prepared it for 24-hour cargo operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 21:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929845
    VIRIN: 240627-F-KF149-1001
    Filename: DOD_110425714
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise STORM CROW, by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    CRW
    Contingency Response
    Expeditionary Center

