    Soldiers Medal

    FORT CAVAZOS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    120th Infantry Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Steven Drayton receives the prestigious Soldier's Medal during a ceremony at the First Army Division West headquarters on July 3, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Soldier's Medal is the highest individual honor the U.S. Army can give to a soldier for heroism in a non-combat situation. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Neil McLean)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929833
    VIRIN: 240603-A-JJ342-7695
    Filename: DOD_110425595
    Length: 00:12:11
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, US

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Award
    Soldier's Medal

