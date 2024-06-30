Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson distinguished themselves by acts of gallantry and intrepidity while serving with the 2d Ohio Volunteer Infantry in Georgia on 12 April 1862 Andrews’ Raiders.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 17:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929827
|Filename:
|DOD_110425409
|Length:
|00:15:43
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, White House Medal Of Honor Ceremony posthumously honoring Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson, United States Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT