Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White House Medal Of Honor Ceremony posthumously honoring Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson, United States Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson distinguished themselves by acts of gallantry and intrepidity while serving with the 2d Ohio Volunteer Infantry in Georgia on 12 April 1862 Andrews’ Raiders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929827
    Filename: DOD_110425409
    Length: 00:15:43
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White House Medal Of Honor Ceremony posthumously honoring Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson, United States Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    George D. Wilson
    Philip G. Shadrach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT