AFSOC Hosts Change of Command Ceremony (Full-Length)

Air Force Special Operations Command hosted a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley assumed command of AFSOC from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 15:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929815
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-BT782-3022
|Filename:
|DOD_110425105
|Length:
|01:17:19
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
