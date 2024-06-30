The Holt Lock and Dam was closed on June 22nd, 2024, and is located on the Black Warrior River in Holt, Alabama. It serves several purposes including flood control, navigation, and hydroelectric power generation.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929801
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-EV896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110424695
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|HOLT, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holt Lock and Dam B-Roll, by Dalton Yoder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
