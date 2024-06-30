Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    116th ASOS Small Unit Tactics Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Airman Jordaan Kvale 

    194th Wing

    Members of the 116th Air Support Operations Squadron performed small unit tactics training with simulation modified M4s amidst an exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Wash., Feb. 5-6, 2024

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929800
    VIRIN: 240205-Z-ES211-1002
    Filename: DOD_110424664
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116th ASOS Small Unit Tactics Training, by Amn Jordaan Kvale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    small unit tactics
    close-quarters combat
    116th ASOS
    194th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT