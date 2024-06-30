Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holt Lock and Dam Closed for Safety

    HOLT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Dalton Yoder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Mobile District's Operations Project manager, Anthony Perkins, discusses why the Holt Lock and Dam was closed on June 22nd, 2024, and the next steps to repair the cracking in the lock wall. The Holt Lock and Dam is located on the Black Warrior River in Holt, Alabama. It serves several purposes including flood control, navigation, and hydroelectric power generation.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929796
    VIRIN: 240702-A-EV896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110424651
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: HOLT, ALABAMA, US

    Holt
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile Distirct
    MobileDelivers
    AtlantaCorps
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineeers

