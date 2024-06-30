Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is Force Presentation?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Travis Burcham          

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, is called a “Force Presentation Model,” but what does that mean? This short video explains it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929762
    VIRIN: 240703-O-HR740-6376
    Filename: DOD_110424323
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is Force Presentation?, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    AFFORGEN
    Force Presentation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT