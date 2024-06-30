Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AH-64E Apache Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    An AH-64E Apache piloted by Army Soldiers from Fort Novosel, Alabama, conduct a training flight on My 20, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 07:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929724
    VIRIN: 240520-A-MD562-5084
    Filename: DOD_110424020
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64E Apache Flight, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT