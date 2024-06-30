AH-64E Apache Flight

An AH-64E Apache piloted by Army Soldiers from Fort Novosel, Alabama, conduct a training flight on My 20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 07:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929724
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-MD562-5084
|Filename:
|DOD_110424020
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
