AFN Misawa PRIDE - Dr. Nunley-Spaights

During Pride Month we like to celebrate all the members of Team Misawa who help us achieve mission objectives AND look fabulous while doing it.



This week we have Dr. Ella Nunley-Spaights, a retired Army Master Sgt. who lived through "Don't Ask Don't Tell" and is happy to see the progress that we've made.