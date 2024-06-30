Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Misawa PRIDE - Dr. Nunley-Spaights

    JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    During Pride Month we like to celebrate all the members of Team Misawa who help us achieve mission objectives AND look fabulous while doing it.

    This week we have Dr. Ella Nunley-Spaights, a retired Army Master Sgt. who lived through "Don't Ask Don't Tell" and is happy to see the progress that we've made.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 21:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929682
    VIRIN: 240612-F-EU981-4905
    Filename: DOD_110423618
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Misawa
    Pride
    35th Fighter Wing
    Pride Month

