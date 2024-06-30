Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drone Flight over Soto Cano Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Capt. Devin Mobley, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7, Engineers, conducts a drone flight over Soto Cano Air Base and Palmerola International Airport, June 26, 2024. The Honduran Air Force and JTF-Bravo can use geospatial imagery captured from the drone for future planning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 20:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929676
    VIRIN: 240626-F-KD333-9646
    Filename: DOD_110423535
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Flight over Soto Cano Air Base, by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drone Demo
    Geospatial Imagery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT