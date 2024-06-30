U.S. Army Capt. Devin Mobley, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7, Engineers, conducts a drone flight over Soto Cano Air Base and Palmerola International Airport, June 26, 2024. The Honduran Air Force and JTF-Bravo can use geospatial imagery captured from the drone for future planning.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 20:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|929676
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-KD333-9646
|Filename:
|DOD_110423535
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drone Flight over Soto Cano Air Base, by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
