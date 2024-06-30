The 2024 MHSRS will be held 26 August – 29 August 2024. The location is the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee FL.
For more information visit
https://mhsrs.health.mil/SitePages/Home.aspx
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 16:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929657
|VIRIN:
|240702-O-VJ360-9525
|Filename:
|DOD_110423101
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MHSRS 2024 Promotion, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT