    MHSRS 2024 Promotion

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The 2024 MHSRS will be held 26 August – 29 August 2024. The location is the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee FL.

    For more information visit
    https://mhsrs.health.mil/SitePages/Home.aspx

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929657
    VIRIN: 240702-O-VJ360-9525
    Filename: DOD_110423101
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, MHSRS 2024 Promotion, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Convention
    DOD
    MHS
    DHA
    MHSRS

